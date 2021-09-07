PM orders PCR test labs at four airports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to set up PCR testing labs in the country's three international airports - Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet - to provide passengers the Covid-19 testing results within four hours ahead of their journey abroad.

At the same time, she has also asked all concerned to remain prepared to tackle

the flood as the water of the country's all rivers is on rising trend.

The instructions were given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with the Premier in the chair. She joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while other Cabinet members got connected from the Cabinet conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.

While briefing media after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "A discussion was held about the country's ongoing flood situation. The Prime Minister asked all to be prepared as water level is increasing in the rivers including the Padma and Jamuna basins."

She asked the Agriculture Minister to ensure stock of T-Aman paddy as people in flood affected areas can plant the paddy if they face difficulties due to prolonged water-logging.

Regarding the demand of migrants to set up RT-PCR labs in all airports, she said, "Many countries are demanding PCR test of the passengers within their four, six or eight hours before flying."

"Instant direction is given in the meeting to arrange necessary steps within two or three days to carry out the PCR test at all airports within four hours of flying. She asked to set up the labs," said the Cabinet Secretary, adding that measures would be in place in three international airports - Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet - to this end.

He said directives have been given to comply with the conditions provided by many countries. Airports, in most of the big countries across the globe, have arranged required measures to conduct quick PCR test.

The matter of conducting PCR test is being discussed for last few days and it is précised today.

He said aviation authorities of many countries are demanding PCR test within four, six or eight hours of journey. But, Bangladesh will be able to do it within four hours of passengers' flying.







