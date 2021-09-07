Video
Restoration of democracy prime issue: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has said, "The BNP is facing its biggest crisis as Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in a false case."  
Fakhrul made the statement on Monday, while meeting journalists at his home town residence in Thakurgaon.
Fakhrul said, "Government has destroyed the political environment in the country by destroying the state apparatus. As a result, the BNP is in crisis as a major political party."
He also noted that, "The crisis was exacerbated by the conviction of Khaleda Zia in false cases and the expulsion of the party's acting chairman from the country."
The Government has patronized corruption in health sectors, failed to ensure democracy and voting right of the people and destroyed all the state institutions. To cover up all of these failures they promote lies and cheat with the people of the country.
The BNP Secretary General also requested Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury not to speak in a confusing and contradictory manner.



