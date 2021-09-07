Video
Fresh case against Bashundhara MD

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam and six others were sued on Monday over rape and murder of a college student at Gulshan area in April this year.
The six other accused are: Shah Alam's wife Afroza Begum; Anvir's wife Sabrina Sayem; model Faria Mahbub Piyasha; Saifa Rahman Mim; Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon  and Sharmim Akhter.
Elder sister of the victim filed the case with the Eighth Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children's Repression of Dhaka.
After recording the statement of the complainant, Judge Mafroza Parvin, ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report on it within seven working days.
Anvir has been made accused for allegedly murdering the victim after rape while Shah Alam and six others on charges of assisting Anvir.
On April 26, police recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student from her flat in Gulshan.
On July 19, Abul Hasan submitted the probe report to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court and appealed to it to relieve Anvir of the charges of abetting suicide.


