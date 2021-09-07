Nine rivers still flowing above danger levels

The water level of the country's major rivers including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River and the Ganges-Padma river system continued receding from the inundated low-lying areas, which led to further improvement of the flood situation especially in the Brahmaputra basin area during last 24 hours.

The water levels of major rivers were flowing above the danger level (DL) at only four points in the Brahmaputra basin on Monday while water level is still rising at 46 points and falling at 59 points.

In this situation, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast that the flood situation may improve further at low-lying places of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts while it may remain steady at low-lying places of Munshiganj and Shariatpur districts.

According to BWDB, nine rivers are still flowing above the danger levels at 17 points. The rivers are Dharla, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Turag, Kaliganga, Padma, Atrai, Dhaleswari and Muhuri.

BWDB officials said water levels of all major rivers marked further fall at all points following the continuous recession in the onrush of water from the upstream.

According to the FFWC report, the water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to fall in next seven days. The water level at Bahadurabad point of Jamalpur, Kazipur point and Sirajganj point of Sirajganj, Sariakandi point of Bogura, Elashinghat point of Tangail and Aricha point of Manikganj will continue to fall during period and the flood situation of these districts will improve.

It also reported that the water level of Ganges-Padma River may steadily fall during next five days. Water level at Goalondo point of Rajbari, Bhagyakul point and Mawa point of Munshiganj and Sureshwar point of Shariatpur may continue to fall during the period.

Along with improving the flood situation, incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion are being reported from more areas alongside major rivers in Kurigram and Gaibandha districts.

BWDB Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said, "Riverbank protection works are continuing at some vulnerable points in the basin where the flood situation may continue to improve during the next 72 hours."









