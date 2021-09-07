Video
Attempt to rape Pori Moni

Charge sheet against Nasir, 2 others

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Court Correspondent

Police on Monday submitted charge sheet against three people, including Uttara Club Limited's former President Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in an attempt to rape and murder case filed by film actress Pori Moni.
The other accused Shah Shahidul Alam's name was not mentioned in the First Information Report but was included in the charge sheet, after police found his involvement with the incident during the investigation.
Md Kamal Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Savar Model Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.
Of them, Nasir and Omi are now on bail while Shahidul has been shown fugitive in the charge sheet, Dhaka Court Inspector Mezbahuddin confirmed to the Daily Observer.
The IO appealed to the court to issue arrest warrant against Shahidul.
Pori Moni filed the case against real estate businessman and Presidium Member of Jatiya Party Nasir, Omi and four other unidentified people on June 14.


