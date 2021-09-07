Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021
16 injured as 3 AL factions, police clash in Noakhali Sadar

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

Noakhali, 9 Sept: At least 16 Awami League leaders and activists and pedestrians were injured as police and three factions of local AL men were locked in a clash in Noakhali sadar on Monday.
The clash took place after AL men reportedly violated section 144 imposed by the Noakhali district administration from 6am to 6pm on Monday.
The clash ensued after police obstructed the procession of some supporters of local MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury when it reached in front of the district AL's office at around 11.30am.
To bring the situation under control, police charged batons on protesting AL supporters which left several people injured.   After the clash, the atmosphere in the district town was tense.
Police were deployed in front of the district Awami League office, town hall junction and municipality building. Police as well as RAB were patrolling various roads and intersections in the city.


