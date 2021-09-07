Fire burns 250 shops in Keraniganj



A devastating fire destroyed around 250 shops of Nur Market at Kaliganj in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka on Sunday night. photo: observer

Goods worth of crores of taka was damaged but no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, operations officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at a shop of Nur Supermarket at Kaliganj in the upazila around 11:00pm when a nearby transformer went off.

Ten fire-fighting units from Sadarghat, Keraniganj and Postagola rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:00am, Zillur Rahman added.

Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed Nipu, president of the Shop Owners Association, said the fire damaged goods and products of the 250 shops, causing huge losses to the shop owners.









