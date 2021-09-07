Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Fire burns 250 shops in Keraniganj

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

A devastating fire destroyed around 250 shops of Nur Market at Kaliganj in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka on Sunday night. photo: observer

A devastating fire destroyed around 250 shops of Nur Market at Kaliganj in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka on Sunday night. photo: observer

At least 250 shops were gutted as a fire broke out at a popular RMG market in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district on Sunday night.
Goods worth of crores of taka was damaged but no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
Lt Col Zillur Rahman, operations officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at a shop of Nur Supermarket at Kaliganj in the upazila around 11:00pm when a nearby transformer went off.
Ten fire-fighting units from Sadarghat, Keraniganj and Postagola rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:00am, Zillur Rahman added.
Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed Nipu, president of the Shop Owners Association, said the fire damaged goods and products of the 250 shops, causing huge losses to the shop owners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restoration of democracy prime issue: Fakhrul
Fresh case against Bashundhara MD
Nine rivers still flowing above danger levels
Charge sheet against Nasir, 2 others
16 injured as 3 AL factions, police clash in Noakhali Sadar
Fire burns 250 shops in Keraniganj
HC rules questioning DU teacher Samia’s demotion
Bangabandhu Digital University completes all exams online


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft