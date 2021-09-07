Video
BCS FFs gets new leaders

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Observer Desk

Valiant Freedom Fighter Muhammad Musa, former Secretary to the Government and Wahidur Rahman, former Ambassador to the Government have been elected as President and Secretary General respectively of BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association.
The announcement was made recently at the 10th general conference of the revered association at Dhaka Club presided over by Muhammad Musa who declared them elected unanimously, according to a press release.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque  was present as chief guest.
He said, "The killers who murdered our father of the nation Bangabandhu, the icon of our Freedom Fighters, killed him to destroy Bangladesh and the Bengalee nation and to turn Bangladesh into a East Pakistan again."
The newly elected President, Muhammad Musa, said, "Freedom Fighters are, and always have been, the heroes of the nation.The meeting began with all in attendance standing to attention and observing two minutes of silence in honor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the martyrs of the August 15 tragedy, including national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, A H M Kamaruzzaman, Capt Mansur Ali and two of the past presidents of the association, Khondoker Asaduzzaman and Dr S A Samad.


