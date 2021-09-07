

BCS FFs gets new leaders

The announcement was made recently at the 10th general conference of the revered association at Dhaka Club presided over by Muhammad Musa who declared them elected unanimously, according to a press release.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as chief guest.

He said, "The killers who murdered our father of the nation Bangabandhu, the icon of our Freedom Fighters, killed him to destroy Bangladesh and the Bengalee nation and to turn Bangladesh into a East Pakistan again."

The newly elected President, Muhammad Musa, said, "Freedom Fighters are, and always have been, the heroes of the nation.The meeting began with all in attendance standing to attention and observing two minutes of silence in honor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the martyrs of the August 15 tragedy, including national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, A H M Kamaruzzaman, Capt Mansur Ali and two of the past presidents of the association, Khondoker Asaduzzaman and Dr S A Samad.

