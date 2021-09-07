Video
CU schedules re-admission and Masters exams

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 5: The Authority of Chittagong University (CU) fixed the schedules for re-admission and masters examinations of the departments of the University.
The temporary admission / re-admission in the MBA program (2019-2020 academic year) of the Human Resource Management Department will start from September 7. Admission can be done till September 15 without delay fee and till September 19 with delay fee.
Temporary admission / re-admission in the MA course (2019-2020 academic year) of Bangla Department will start from September 22. Admission can be done till September 30 without delay fee and October 21 with delay fee.
Temporary admission / re-admission in the Department of Oceanography (MS course in 2018-2019 academic year) has started from August 25. Admission can be done till September 7 without delay fee and till September 14 with delay fee.
The temporary admission / re-admission (MS course in the 2019-2020 academic year) of the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering has started from September 1. Admission can be done till September 9 without delay fee and till September 16 with delay fee.
Meanwhile, The Examinations of MA Course No. 501 to 505 of the Department of History, (academic year 2020) will be held every day from September 20 to October 11 at 10.15 am. Terminal and oral examination will be held from October 14 to October 18.


