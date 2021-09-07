Uncle Sam’s gone, what lies ahead for Afghanistan?

The ghostly figure of a US military officer heading forlornly towards the last evacuation plane from Kabul sums up the entire debacle of Uncle Sam's mission in Afghanistan. Whichever way one tries to dissect the Afghan crisis, the conclusion is inevitably the same--the Americans made a dog's dinner out of the whole mission. But the international focus on the country will only intensify in the days to come because the Taliban still remain an enigma of sorts. Will they impose the draconian rules of the 90s or present a more liberal face so that the world accepts them?



The thing is, the Afghan imbroglio needs to be looked at from several angles: social, political and certainly, commerce. In fact, the last part may turn out to be the defining factor as to how the rest of the world begins to interact with the Taliban. Then of course, there is the other question: how will USA present the Afghan adventure to progeny?



The Social aspect: For valid reasons, the condition of women, their rights to education and employment are the first issues which have been the topics of ferocious debates. Will women be allowed to pursue a social life outside their homes or, will they be confined to their homes? Well, so far, it seems that the blinkered attitude of the Taliban of the 90s is but a dreadful past. However, many international analysts are sceptical and harbour profound misgivings, saying that the current moderate approach is just a ruse.

Is it really a pretence?



Even if the new rulers want to revert to the dark ages and restrict women's rights, they will face global condemnation because in this time of social media platforms and fast Internet, acts to stifle individual freedom will spread within seconds. Naturally, the Taliban won't want a negative image to be propagated because they have the monumental task of clearing up the previous concept of cruel uncivilised tyrants. As a result, we see Taliban smiling, taking selfies and sending out cricket teams to play international matches. 'Terrible Taliban' is one epithet they seem determined to shake off.



Mistreating women may see the country slapped with a slew of sanctions, which will only add to the current economic woes. So it's safe to state that while there may be some restrictions, women won't be made to remain within closed doors. As for the Afghan women sports teams, only time will tell what the future holds for them. However, this Taliban appears to be media savvy and if they play their cards right and promote women's causes along with upholding their virtuous presence, they may just be able to bury their brutal past.



The political impact: Politically, the withdrawal of USA has been a resounding triumph for the Taliban. However, one may see the leftists all over the world feeling a little elated too. After all, these rag tag band of soldiers managed what many had secretly wished for--the capitulation of Uncle Sam, the shattering of the imperial hubris and implosion of years of fallacious arguments.



To understand the political impact one also needs to analyse the Afghan complexity through anti Capitalist movements in Bangladesh of the 70s and 80s. As USA hurriedly withdrew from Saigon, the allure plus capability of socialism to topple Capitalist forces spread across the world like wildfire. In Bangladesh, which was aided by socialist nations during the liberation war, the victory of the Vietnamese people worked to consolidate a leftist fervour among the educated young.



The message Vietnam sent was simple--if the people unite, a Goliath can be brought to its knees. Afghanistan only reinforced that lesson from Vietnam. The US president may have issued a stern warning saying: 'We will hunt you down!' to those responsible for the suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport, but despite his efforts to look mean, he appeared more like a tamed tiger. Reminds one of a line from Macbeth: full and sound and fury signifying nothing!



Afghanistan has always been a cauldron of super power ambitions though all the big boys eventually had to leave the country with their heads down. Funny, why we never take any lesson from history. History is taught, the lessons written in bold letters yet somewhere down the line, arrogance clouds the senses.



The role of USA to act as big brother, capable of solving overseas disorders, has taken a massive blow. In the last twenty years, they intervened in other countries driven by misconceived ideology as a result of which, the world is now a much more intolerant and strife riddled place. Will they ever agree to that? Hardly. The sophistry continues, in blatant disregard for facts on the ground. The political consequence of Afghanistan is that no one will ever call Uncle Sam again for help; at least not for a while. This means, Sam's in for a slumber!



In the end, there is commerce: Afghanistan will survive, function as a state and, hopefully, prosper because despite the vehement threats of sanctions, in the end, the commercial imperative will overshadow all others aspects. The country may be war ravaged, but it has resources, minerals and ancient artefacts. In fact, the Talibans will need foreign investment as much as the global companies will require a massive market.



Once a few social reforms are carried out, no one will bother who is in power anymore. Keep in mind the dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Nothing happened to Saudi Arabia because one unlawful killing is much less important than trade worth billions. Afghanistan may not have oil, they have other minerals and the country is strategically important.



It won't be surprising if the USA comes back, enters into an agreement with the Taliban to operate a military base in Afghanistan to carry out surveillance in the region. But then, China has already extended an olive branch to the new rulers in Kabul. Trade, financial aid plus support to develop infrastructure may see China gaining a foothold in a country not too far away from India.



The small matter of the Uighur oppression may just be pushed under the carpet; or better still, settled with the use of skilful diplomatic rhetoric. Since an Afghan cricket team is currently in Bangladesh, we can say that sport will not be outlawed.



A digital Taliban with an amended outlook may just pull it off. Whether the new rulers will be eating burgers with Americans or stir-fry noodles with the Chinese is something that the world is eager to see. Undoubtedly, there will be a third party, pushing for a dosa lunch. Uncle Sam has left the world a very intriguing socio-political setting which will dominate the news for a long time.



Meanwhile, Hollywood should stop making vacuous films about USA saving the world and opt for the Bollywood style 'masala-item number-navel thrusting' formula. Instead of peddling fallacious arguments they should go for full blown fantasy. To end with Shakespeare: time will unfold what plighted cunning hides, who covers faults, at last shame them derides.

Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and a keen social observer









