Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:09 PM
Home Countryside

Gobindaganj people welcome decision of setting up EPZ

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

General people of Gobindaganj Upazila brought out a jubilant procession on Saturday, welcoming the government's decision to establish EPZ at Bagda Farm. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Sept 6: General people and journalists of Gobindaganj Upazila brought out a jubilant procession on Saturday to welcome a decision by the government to establish Rangpur Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Bagda Farm area of the upazila.
Office sources said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the decision to set up the EPZ on 1,862 acres of land of  Bagda Farm area in the upazila during the tenure of the government.
The EPZ would be set up under the direct supervisions of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), the sources said.  
Very recently, executive chairman of BEPZA Major General Md. Nazrul Islam visited the Bagda Farm site on August 24 after attending a view-exchange meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here as chief guest.
After visiting the site by the BEPZA Chairman, the people from all walks of life confirmed the decision of the government to establish the prosed Rangpur EPZ at the site of the upazila.
Being cheerful, the people under the banner "Gobindaganj Upazilabashi" and the journalists working in print and electronic media of the country from the upazila jointly brought out the procession with a festive mood and paraded the thoroughfares of the upazila town.
Mayor of Gobindaganj Municipality Mukitur Rahman Rafi formally inaugurated the procession at the Thana crossing of the upazila town in the               morning around 11 am.
Local lawmaker Engineer Monowar Hossain Chowdhury also spoke virtually joining from Dhaka and expressed his solidarity with the people of the upazila.
The lawmaker also thanked the government for taking the decision to set up Rangpur EPZ in the upazila.  
Presided over by Freedom Fighter Shyamolendu Mohon Roy, the inaugural ceremony of the procession was also addressed, among others, by journalists Khokon Ahmed, Russel Kabir, Rafiqul Islam Rafique, Moazzem Hossain Akand, Anowarul Islam, Ujjal Haque Prodhan and Mostafa Kakal Sumon.
The speakers, in their speech, welcomed the decision of the government and expressed their gratefulness to the PM.
They also hoped that, under the dynamic leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina and during the tenure of her government, the establishment work of the EPZ would be completed to create working opportunities to hundreds of people, particularly the educated and trained ones.
A large number of people from all walks of life took part in the procession. The participants also bore placards, festoons, and banners appreciating the decision of the PM and her government.



