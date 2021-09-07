Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:09 PM
Lightning kills two fishermen at Gangachara

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondent

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR, Sept 6: Two fishermen were killed and three others injured by lightning strike at dawn on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mokhlesur Rahman alias Monu Mia, 35, son of Anwarul Islam, and Matiar Rahman alias Tangru Mia, 40, son of Islam Ali, residents of Joydev Kalirchar Village under Gajaghanta Union in the upazila.
Of the injured, two were identified as Nayek Mia, 23, and Syed Ali, 22.
Laxmitari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdullah Al Hadi said thunderbolt struck five fishermen at dawn while they were catching fishes in the Teesta River, leaving two of them dead on the spot and the rest injured.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.


