Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:09 PM
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Khagrachhari and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday.
MOHALCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 245 yaba tablets in Mohalchhari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested persons are Md Omar Faruk, 24, and Osman Gani, 24, residents of Hanfchari Union in the upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in 24 Mile area of the upazila at night and arrested Omar and Osman with the Yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them woth Mohalchhari Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Mohalchhari PS Md Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a drug dealer along with 95 grams of Crystal Meth (Ice) from Teknaf Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The arrested person is Md Salam, 19, son of Md Yunus, a resident of Old Pallan Para in the upazila.
Commander of 34 BGB Battalion Ali Haydar Amzad said Dog Charlie of BGB Dog Squad found the Crystal Meth hidden ingeniously in the passenger seat of an Easy Bike at Teknaf Marine Drive.
The Crystal Meth recovered from the arrested worth Tk 9 lakh 50 Thousands, he added.


