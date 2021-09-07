Elderly man crushed under train at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 6: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rushan Mia, 70, a resident of Dakshin Kechuhuluti Village under Shamshernagar Union.

Shamshernagar Railway Station Master Selim Ahmed said the Sylhet-bound 'Parabat Express' train crushed the man in Sakshin Kechhuluti area at around 11:45am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Shamshernagar UP Member Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.









