Untimely flood submerges T-Aman fields at Nageshwari



A submerged T-Aman paddy field in Khamar Nakula Mother Dula under Berubari Union at Nageshwari. photo: observer

According to field sources, houses have not been inundated, but paddy fields in low-lying areas have got submerged. Farmers are in fear of greater damage of their croplands.

During the just concluded rainy season, the upazila recorded almost no-rain. But by second week of Bhadra and beginning of Ashwin, the nature has been changed. For the last eight days, it has been raining in drifting manner, and sometimes it rained heavily. The non-stop rainfall caused water-stagnation in low areas in the upazila; and flood has appeared.

Vast fields of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in Khamar Nakula Mother Dula, Bhushir Dola, amd Piamari Dola under Berubari Union of the upazila have been submerged.

Under Bamandanga Union, Boaler Dara, Senpara, Antaiparh, and municipality's Puroba Sanjuarvita, Bhaisatuli, Mechhnirparh, Mnirchar, Harirpat, Banurkhama, Chowbari and in other different unions, it is the same situation. If the stranded water does not get quick recession, the submerged paddy lands will get rotted.

In the last two days, all rivers in the upazila have recorded swelling. So far, there is no hope of water passing. The flood situation can take serious turn with continuing deterioration.

By beginning of the rainy season, all canals, beels (water bodies) and rivers became dried. Local people who had been fighting with flood for the life time could not comprehend they would have to witness such untimely but damaging flood in Bhadra. So despite no-rain they planted T-Aman sapling in lowest fields through irrigation by deep and shallow machines.

In other years in the past, most of these fields would remain fallow due to stagnated rain water. Most of the farmers would not transplant their fields in fear of being inundated by flood. But these year they thought the flood would not appear; they were hoping to lift expected crops. By the continuous raining in the second week of Bhadra, their hope got mired.

Bimal Singh of Khamar Nakjular area under Berubari Union said, his seven bighas of T-Aman fields have been remaining under water for the last seven days.

Another Babu Mia is passing his days in tension over when the rain-falling will make ceasing, there will be sun and water will recede. If water does not recede soon, his four bighas of leased land will be damaged.

The time for preparing seedbed again has been over. He is in fear of losing his invested money if his paddy fields get rotted.

It is same with others in the area like Shamsul Haq, Kamal Chandra, Matira Rahman, and Bamandanga's Naren Ray, Madhusudan, Bishnupad Sen, Purba Sanjuarvita's Shahidul Islam, and Anisur Rahman Swapan.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, this year targeted cultivation of 24,220 hectares (ha) T-Aman have been completed in the upazila; of these lands, 4,785ha have got sunken by the flood.

The economic damage cannot be estimated until the water receding, he added.









