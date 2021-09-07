Man electrocuted at Bagha in Rajshahi

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 6: A man was electrocuted in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Samrul Islam, 30, son of Khorshed Ali, a resident of Pirgachha Village in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Jamrul Islam said Samrul Islam used to sell garments items by a batter-run auto-van.

However, he came in contact with live electricity in the house at around 7pm while charging his auto-van, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









