Advocate Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP, as chief guest, distributing bicycles among the Ansar and VDP members at a programme held in Parbatipur Upazila of Dinajpur on Monday. Dinajpur Ansar and VDP District Commandant Hasan Ali presided over the programme. Rangpur Range Director of Ansar and VDP Abdus Salam, Parbatipur UNO Nashid Kaisar Riad, Upazila Parishad Chairman Hazizul Islam Pramanik, and Upazila Ansar and VDP Officer Momin Uddin were also present during the distribution. photo: observer