Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:08 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jamalpur, in two days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist, who was injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday night, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at dawn on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 55, son of Nazimuddin alias Batu, was a resident of Sarangapur Village under Birampur Municipality.
Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Rafiqul in Dhanhati intersection area on Sunday night while he was returning home, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rafiqul was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at dawn on Monday while undergoing treatment.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 42.
Local sources said a truck hit the man on his way to home at Bausi Bazar in the evening, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station Meer Rokibul Haque confirmed the incident.


