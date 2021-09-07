Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jamalpur, in two days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist, who was injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday night, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 55, son of Nazimuddin alias Batu, was a resident of Sarangapur Village under Birampur Municipality.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Rafiqul in Dhanhati intersection area on Sunday night while he was returning home, which left him critically injured.

Injured Rafiqul was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at dawn on Monday while undergoing treatment.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 42.

Local sources said a truck hit the man on his way to home at Bausi Bazar in the evening, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station Meer Rokibul Haque confirmed the incident.











