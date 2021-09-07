Four murdered in three districts

Four people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cumilla, Rangpur and Moulvibazar, in three days.

CUMILLA: A village doctor and his wife were strangled at their house in Subarnopur Village of Sadar Upazila in the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sayed Billal Hossain, 75, and his wife Sofura Begum, 55.

Panchthuni Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Iqbal Hossain Bahalul said a group of miscreants entered the house of Billal Hossain at early hours. They locked into an altercation with the couple for something.

At one stage, the miscreants beat up the couple and strangled them. Then, they left the scene quickly, the UP chairman added.

Police, however, detained daughter-in-law Shiuli Begum, 25, of the deceased for interrogation. Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Anwarul Azim confirmed the incident.

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Rumana Begum, 33, was the wife of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Panapukur Village under Borobeel Union.

Local sources said Ziaur Rahman, 42, son of late Abdus Sattar alias Alsiar of the area, married Rumana about 20 years back.

Ziaur got married with another woman recently.

Following this, Ziaur and Rumana often locked into altercations for the last couple of days. As a sequel to, they had an altercation on Saturday night. At one stage, Ziaur strangled Rumana and later, dumped the body in a pond nearby the house.

Later, locals spotted her body in the pond and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks. However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was murdered by his neighbours over trivial matter in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deeased Nipen Bunarzi, 32, son of Paresh Bunarzi, was a resident of Fushkuri Tea Garden area under Rajghat Union in the upazila.

Rajghat UP Member Abdur Rahman said Nipen had been locked into an altercation with his neighbours at around 11pm over a trivial matter.

As a sequel to it, the neighbours attacked on Nipen and started beating him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at home, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested two persons following the murder.

The arrested are Swadhin Bunarzi and Jharna Bunarzi.







