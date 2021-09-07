Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cumilla, Rangpur and Moulvibazar, in three days.
CUMILLA: A village doctor and his wife were strangled at their house in Subarnopur Village of Sadar Upazila in the district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Sayed Billal Hossain, 75, and his wife Sofura Begum, 55.
Panchthuni Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Iqbal Hossain Bahalul said a group of miscreants entered the house of Billal Hossain at early hours. They locked into an altercation with the couple for something.
At one stage, the miscreants beat up the couple and strangled them. Then, they left the scene quickly, the UP chairman added.
Police, however, detained daughter-in-law Shiuli Begum, 25, of the deceased for interrogation. Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Anwarul Azim confirmed the incident.
GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Rumana Begum, 33, was the wife of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Panapukur Village under Borobeel Union.
Local sources said Ziaur Rahman, 42, son of late Abdus Sattar alias Alsiar of the area, married Rumana about 20 years back.
Ziaur got married with another woman recently.
Following this, Ziaur and Rumana often locked into altercations for the last couple of days. As a sequel to, they had an altercation on Saturday night. At one stage, Ziaur strangled Rumana and later, dumped the body in a pond nearby the house.
Later, locals spotted her body in the pond and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks. However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was murdered by his neighbours over trivial matter in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deeased Nipen Bunarzi, 32, son of Paresh Bunarzi, was a resident of Fushkuri Tea Garden area under Rajghat Union in the upazila.
Rajghat UP Member Abdur Rahman said Nipen had been locked into an altercation with his neighbours at around 11pm over a trivial matter.
As a sequel to it, the neighbours attacked on Nipen and started beating him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at home, the UP member added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested two persons following the murder.
The arrested are Swadhin Bunarzi and Jharna Bunarzi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gobindaganj people welcome decision of setting up EPZ
Lightning kills two fishermen at Gangachara
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Elderly man crushed under train at Kamalganj
Untimely flood submerges T-Aman fields at Nageshwari
Man electrocuted at Bagha in Rajshahi
Advocate Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP, as chief guest, distributing bicycles
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft