Covid-19: 15 more people die, 93 more infected in nine dists

A total of 15 more people died of and 93 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, Rajshahi, Bogura and Pirojpur districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 10 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said all of the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms. Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon and one from Natore districts.

Some 133 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Panna Talukdar, 53, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 669 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,214 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Monday.

He said a total of 371 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 24 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.46 per cent. Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Sadar and two in Shajahanpur upazilas. However, some 24 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,336 in the district.

Currently, some 61 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 56 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 18 at TMSS Hospital and 22 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

PIROJPUR: Four more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,180 here. Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday morning. A total of 83 people died of the virus in the district. Among the total infected, some 4,941 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Both of the deceased were residents of Patuakhali District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 664 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 222 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 107 in Patuakhali, 95 in Barguna, 88 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 65 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours. A total of 629 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 65 people found positive for the virus.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 22.05 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 21 are in Barishal including 11 in the city, 19 in Patuakhali, 10 in Bhola, eight in Barguna, six in Jhalokati and one in Pirojpur districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,974 in Barishal including 10,280 in the city, 6,115 in Patuakhali, 3,754 in Barguna, 6,018 in Bhola, 5,173 in Pirojpur and 4,559 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 315 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 40,395 with the recovery rate of 91.46 per cent.

Our Bhola Correspondent adds some 10 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours. Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Sunday.

According to the sources, a total of 132 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 10 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 7.57 per cent.



