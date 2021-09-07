Video
Islamism first-order security threat to west: Tony Blair

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Sept 6: Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair warned on Monday that "radical Islam" remained a "first-order security threat" to the world despite two decades confronting the issue across the globe.
Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the United States, and in the wake of the Taliban retaking power in Afghanistan, Blair argued that the threat posed by jihadist groups was "getting worse".
He reiterated his long-held belief it could only be defeated by "a combination of hard and soft power" and urged world powers, including non-Western allies, to adopt a more unified approach.
"Islamism, both the ideology and the violence, is a first order security threat; and, unchecked, it will come to us, even if centred far from us, as 9/11 demonstrated," he said at the Royal United Services Institute military think-tank.
"The leading powers must unite to develop an agreed strategy," he added, noting China and Russia had an interest in countering it alongside many Muslim countries in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Blair highlighted the radicalism pushed by Shia Iran, and Sunni groups from the Muslim Brotherhood through to Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group and Boko Haram.    - REUTERS


