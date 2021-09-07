Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan activates air bases near Indo-Afghan borders

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6: At a time when Pakistani intelligence agencies can be seen openly meddling in Afghan affairs, the Pakistan Air Force has activated an air base on its eastern front in Balochistan area close to Afghanistan.
Two other satellite bases named Kotli and Rawalkot have also been activated along the border with India, intelligence sources said.The sources said the Pakistan Air Force has 12 active and an equal number of satellite bases for operations.
"The Pakistan Air Force keeps activating these bases from time to time for operational readiness and the frequency has increased after the Balakot air strike by India in February 2019 where the Indian Mirage 2000 fighters could manage to get in and out of Pakistan territory undetected and unchallenged," the sources said.
Sources said the Indian agencies are continuously monitoring Pakistani activities as all its bases are effectively covered by Indian radars and other systems round the clock.
Agencies are also keeping a track of the Pakistan Air Force activities on their eastern front where the Shamsi air field in Pakistan has been reactivated to support Taliban operations in the war-torn country, the sources said.
Pakistan has been supporting the Taliban in its fight against both America and the Afghanistan national army for a long time trying to control the happenings and developments there, the sources said.
The Shamsi air field has been used in the past by the American forces deployed in Afghanistan to launch attacks against the Taliban and Al Qaeda terrorists but they were forced to vacate it by Islamabad after Pakistan Army troops got killed in an American air raid.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission
Taliban pledge safety for aid access, humanitarian workers: UN
Islamism first-order security threat to west: Tony Blair
Pakistan activates air bases near Indo-Afghan borders
Six Palestinians escape Israeli jail through tunnel
Four killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border: police
Biden to assess Ida damage in NY and New Jersey
IS jihadist attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft