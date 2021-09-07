Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Six Palestinians escape Israeli jail through tunnel

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

Palestinian labourers, who work in Israel, walk to cross through a hole in a security fence in the village of Muqeibila near the West Bank town of Jenin on September 6, following the closure of Al-Jalama checkpoint. photo : AFP

Palestinian labourers, who work in Israel, walk to cross through a hole in a security fence in the village of Muqeibila near the West Bank town of Jenin on September 6, following the closure of Al-Jalama checkpoint. photo : AFP

JERUSALEM, Sept 6: Six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison Monday through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant.
The Israel Prison Service said an alert was sounded around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) by locals who spotted "suspicious figures" outside the Gilboa prison in the country's north.
The group includes Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader from the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the IPS confirmed in a statement.
In footage that recalled the iconic 1994 prison escape film "The Shawshank Redemption," the service released a video which showed agents inspecting a narrow tunnel beneath a sink and another showing a hole just outside the prison walls.  
Gilboa -- which opened in 2004 during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising -- is a high security site where hundreds of Palestinians are detained among other inmates.
The prison service said all those held at Gilboa over "security offences" are being relocated in case additional escape tunnels have been dug beneath the facility. Police, the army and agents from Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency joined the search, which included aerial surveillance vehicles, officials said.
Sniffer dogs were deployed and checkpoints set up in the area surrounding Gilboa.
The army had in particular deployed heavily at a crossing point from Israel to Jenin governorate, checking identities of all Palestinian workers seeking to cross, an AFP reporter said.
The army said its forces were "prepared and deployed" in the West Bank as part of the operation.
The jail break occurred hours before Israel begins its High Holiday season, starting with Jewish New Year which begins at sundown.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission
Taliban pledge safety for aid access, humanitarian workers: UN
Islamism first-order security threat to west: Tony Blair
Pakistan activates air bases near Indo-Afghan borders
Six Palestinians escape Israeli jail through tunnel
Four killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border: police
Biden to assess Ida damage in NY and New Jersey
IS jihadist attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft