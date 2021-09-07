Six Palestinians escape Israeli jail through tunnel



Palestinian labourers, who work in Israel, walk to cross through a hole in a security fence in the village of Muqeibila near the West Bank town of Jenin on September 6, following the closure of Al-Jalama checkpoint. photo : AFP

The Israel Prison Service said an alert was sounded around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) by locals who spotted "suspicious figures" outside the Gilboa prison in the country's north.

The group includes Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader from the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the IPS confirmed in a statement.

In footage that recalled the iconic 1994 prison escape film "The Shawshank Redemption," the service released a video which showed agents inspecting a narrow tunnel beneath a sink and another showing a hole just outside the prison walls.

Gilboa -- which opened in 2004 during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising -- is a high security site where hundreds of Palestinians are detained among other inmates.

The prison service said all those held at Gilboa over "security offences" are being relocated in case additional escape tunnels have been dug beneath the facility. Police, the army and agents from Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency joined the search, which included aerial surveillance vehicles, officials said.

Sniffer dogs were deployed and checkpoints set up in the area surrounding Gilboa.

The army had in particular deployed heavily at a crossing point from Israel to Jenin governorate, checking identities of all Palestinian workers seeking to cross, an AFP reporter said.

The army said its forces were "prepared and deployed" in the West Bank as part of the operation.

The jail break occurred hours before Israel begins its High Holiday season, starting with Jewish New Year which begins at sundown. -AFP









