Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW YORK, SEPT 6: Novak Djokovic tries to take another step toward the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday when he faces Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.
World number one Djokovic meets the 99th-ranked US wildcard in the first night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the American Labor Day holiday.
The 34-year-old Serbian, who has never played 20-year-old Brooksby, is trying to complete the first sweep of major men's titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
A victory in the fourth-round affair would put Djokovic into the quarter-finals and only three more wins from a historic trophy.
With a US Open title, Djokovic would also capture his 21st career Grand Slam crown, lifting him one ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injury.
Following Djokovic onto the main stadium will be 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the sixth seed from Canada who is 10-0 in all-time US Open matches after missing last year. She will meet Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.
Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev will open the day session on Ashe against Italy's 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner.
American Shelby Rogers, who upset world number one and reigning Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the third round, meets British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu in a fourth-round match.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open
England mark Wembley return with Andorra stroll
Record-breakers Italy held by Swiss in World Cup qualifier
Hungarian football body defends fans in racism row
Brazil v Argentina clash abandoned following Covid controversy
Germany hammer Armenia to top World Cup qualifying group
England look to Root in India thriller
FIFA 'regrets' chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft