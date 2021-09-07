Record-breakers Italy held by Swiss in World Cup qualifier

BASEL, SEPT 6: Italy extended their unbeaten run to a record 36 matches in Sunday's goalless World Cup qualifier in Switzerland which kept them atop Group C on the road to the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Roberto Mancini's European champions had drawn level with Spain and Brazil's mark of 35 in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.

Italy, whose remarkable run began with a

1-0 defeat of Portugal in September 2018,

retain control of Group C on 11 points from five matches.

Switzerland are four points behind, but with two games in hand.

Another share of the points looked an unlikely outcome early in the second half when Chelsea's Jorginho stepped up to take a penalty.










