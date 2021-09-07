Women's football team reach Nepal safely

Bangladesh Women's national football team reached Nepal safely to play FIFA tier-1 football friendly matches against their Nepalese counterpart.

A chartered flight, carrying the Bangladesh women's football team, reached Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at 10.30 am, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation this afternoon.

Ishrat Jahan, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of Bangladesh in Nepal, came to welcome the Bangladesh women's team at the airport.

All team members of the team are well and had their Covid-19 test at the hotel at 3 pm. After receiving the test report tomorrow (Tuesday), Bangladesh team will have their first training session in the morning and complete the gym session in the afternoon.

The two friendly matches between Bangladesh and Nepal will be held on September 9 and 12. After the Nepal matches, the eve booters will fly for Uzbekistan from Kathmandu to play in the group G of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 India (qualifiers) involving Bangladesh, Jordan and Islamic Republic of Iran. -BSS









