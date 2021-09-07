Video
Tri-Nation football in Kyrgyzstan

Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan lock horns today

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and host Kyrgyzstan national football teams are locking horns in a match of Tri-Nation football in Kyrgyzstan today (Monday) at 8:30 pm at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.
In the meantime, the boys had played their first match against Palestine at night on Sunday where they lost it by 2-0. Though the boys lost the match, head coach James day Jamie had said that the boys played well considering the ranking gap and strength of the opponents.
James Day said, "We knew the match was going to be tough as the ranking difference between the opponents was big. Considering that the boys played well. Now we are going to play another match within one day and it is going to be hard to be prepared for another match so soon. We may have to bring some changes in the squad."
Opponent coaches were having respect for Bangladesh booters. They said that Bangladesh had improved in certain areas and if can continue the way the team will gain more respect in future.
Now, ahead of the match against the host, the boys had a practice session
for one and half hours from 11:00 am
to 12:30 pm at the Sports City Ground
on Monday. The boys split into two groups during the practice. Those
who played the Palestine match the
day before participated in an active recovery session separately. The others were seen occupied practising set-piece, passing and positioning. No injury was reported by the team management so far.






