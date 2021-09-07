Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No place for Malik as Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

LAHORE, SEPT 6: Pakistan selectors Monday announced a 15-man squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup but resisted calls to include veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik despite the team struggling with middle-order batting for two years.
Since Misbah-ul-Haq took over as head coach in September 2019, Pakistan have tried 17 different players in the middle order but none of them succeeded.
That raised calls for the inclusion of 39-year-old Malik, who played the last of his 116 Twenty20 internationals in June 2020, but chief selector Mohammad Wasim said specialists were preferred.
Pakistan are in Group 2 alongside arch-rivals India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifier teams to be decided after the first round.
Group 1 comprises defending champions the West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa and two qualifiers.
Pakistan will open their campaign with a high-voltage match against India in Dubai on October 24.
Former captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, allrounder Faheem Ashraf, opener Sharjeel Khan also failed to make the cut but 40-year-old veteran Mohammad Hafeez was included.
Another opener Fakhar Zaman was included in the three reserves who will travel with the squad. They also include pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
Babar Azam will skipper the squad.
The squad will also feature in the five Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand later this month and in the two T20Is against England on October 14 and 15 before the World Cup.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open
England mark Wembley return with Andorra stroll
Record-breakers Italy held by Swiss in World Cup qualifier
Hungarian football body defends fans in racism row
Brazil v Argentina clash abandoned following Covid controversy
Germany hammer Armenia to top World Cup qualifying group
England look to Root in India thriller
FIFA 'regrets' chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft