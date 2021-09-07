Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim attends a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 30, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim attends a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 30, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has excluded wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim from the national Twenty20 side, saying the veteran no longer wanted to play.
Domingo told reporters late Sunday that the wicketkeeper no longer had the "desire" for T20s.
The 34-year-old has played in 89 Twenty20 internationals, and only India's M.S. Dhoni has played more T20 matches as wicketkeeper-batsman.
But Mushfiqur has been absent in recent T20 series.
Nurul Hasan Sohan took over during two recent series against Zimbabwe and Australia as Mushfiqur had a family emergency and quarantine problems.
Mushfiqur also failed to get a game in the first three of the current five-match series against New Zealand.
Domingo said before the series that Nurul would play the first two matches, Mushfiqur the third and fourth, and that the best of the two would get the fifth match.
Domingo's pre-series comments caused a social media uproar, with former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza leading the criticism.
"After serving Bangladesh for 16 years, Mushfiq does not need to be told that he must perform," Mortaza wrote in a Facebook post.
He said that Domingo making such public comments showed "disrespect" for Mushfiqur.
New questions were asked after Mushfiqur was also left out of the third clash with New Zealand.
Domingo said plans for the third game were changed after Mushfiqur indicated he no longer wanted to be on the T20 side.
"There has been a change after speaking to Mushfiq. He was going to keep after the second game.
"Mushfiq told me that he probably doesn't want to keep in T20 cricket anymore," Domingo told reporters.
"We have got to move on. I don't think Mushfiq's desire to keep is great in this format anymore. So we have got to focus on Sohan and possibly let him do the duties."
Bangladesh lead against New Zealand 2-1 going into the final two matches of the series on Wednesday and Friday in Dhaka.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open
England mark Wembley return with Andorra stroll
Record-breakers Italy held by Swiss in World Cup qualifier
Hungarian football body defends fans in racism row
Brazil v Argentina clash abandoned following Covid controversy
Germany hammer Armenia to top World Cup qualifying group
England look to Root in India thriller
FIFA 'regrets' chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft