14.7 lakh candidates fill up form

This year 14 lakh 7 thousand 60 students have filled the form for appearing at the HSC examination, the number of candidates being 41,271 more compared to last year.

This time the process ended on September 4, after much delay due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year the number of HSC candidates was 13 lakh 65 thousand 789, all of whom were given 'auto pass' under special circumstances amid the pandemic. According to the Inter-Education Board, this time after suspension several times, the form filling started from August 12 and ended on September 4.

It is known that 3 lakh 7 thousand 478 students in Dhaka Board, 66 thousand 978 in Barisal Board, 96 thousand 812 in Chattogram Board, 1 lakh 14 thousand 711 in Cumilla Board, 1 lakh 13 thousand 306 in Dinajpur Board, 1 lakh 28 thousand 456 in Jashore Board, 69 thousand 307 in Mymensingh Board, 1 lakh 46 thousand 469 in Rajshahi Board and 66 thousand 101 candidates in Sylhet Board have filled the HSC form.

Besides, 1 lakh 11 thousand 137 students under Madrasa Education Board and 1 lakh 86 thousand 305 people under Technical Education Board have filled the form.

Previously, it was announced from the Education Board that there will be no selection test this time due to coronavirus. The entire process of filling the form will be completed online and students or their parents need not come to the institution in person.

