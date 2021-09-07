Int’l tender for appointment of contractor in October

CHATTOGRAM, 6 Sept: The detailed Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the Matarbari Deep sea Port is expected to be completed in October.

A team of the appointed consultant 'NIPPON KOEI is preparing the DPP.

The project sources said the international tender for appointment of the contractor is likely to be invited in November.

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said the physical works of the Deep Sea Port are expected to begin in July in 2022.

The Authorities hoped that one jetty would go into operation in June 2025 while another jetty in December the same year.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port will be made fully functional by 2026.

Meanwhile, the channel of Moheshkhali prepared by the super critical coal based power plant will be handed over to the CPA for use of the Deep Sea Port soon.

The power plant authority has already built up one jetty for handling of their equipment.

The Matarbari Port Development Project was undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing Exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft.

Presently only 9 mettre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port.

With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.

Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9 metre draft are to wait at the Outer anchorage of the port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 metre.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing this Matarbari Port including link road.

It will fulfil the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighboring countries.

The Matarbari Sea Port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it would be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.

The total project will cost Tk 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari project. Of them, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest Tk12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The appointed consultancy firm is preparing the detailed design of the port. The appointed firm will also monitor the construction works of the proposed Deep Sea Port at Matarbari in Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

The feasibility study, fact finding and appraisal mission have already been completed.

The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.

It will initially be an energy-power deep sea port and will be used for power, energy and coal. It will then be extended to a multipurpose Deep Sea Port.

The project includes a 14.7km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep-sea channel. The project area is some 40 nautical miles from the port at Chattogram.

The first phase of the Deep Sea Port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.

The main channel of the port will have 16-metre water depth and the target is set to bring mother vessels of 8,000 TEUs in the port.











