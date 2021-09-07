Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:05 PM
Home Back Page

Robbers loot 18 shops in Ashulia

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent 

A gang of robbers introducing them as police looted gold ornaments and cash taka from 18 shops in Savar's Ashulia early Monday keeping the employees hostages at gunpoint.
The shop owners claimed that the robbers looted about Tk two crore in gold and cash.
Local people said around hundred people by two boats entered Noyarhat Bazar at about 1am. They looted gold ornaments and cash taka breaking locks of the shops.
Md Babul, in-charge of the security guards of the Bazar, said the gang members tied up their eyes and kept them confined to a room for three hours.
After three-hours of robbery, the gang fled the scene through the River Bangshi at 4am. Sushant Sarker, worker of Shathi Jewellery, said, "We heard the sound of opening collapsible gate at about 1:30am."
Some men told us they were the members of police. "Then breaking the lock of the shop, the gang members entered and tied up hands of me and another one."
Kazi Maruf Hossain Sardar, Superintendent of Police of Dhaka District, visited the spot. He said the robbery was being investigated.
Those involved in the robbery will be brought under the law soon, he added.







