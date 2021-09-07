Soybean oil price hike puts poor people in peril

Low-income people are now in the soup with further rise in the price of soybean oil.

The price of this essential product has long exceeded the purchasing power limit but there is still no effective initiative from the part of the government to control its price.

In such a situation, long lines are being formed in front of the sales centers of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The price of edible oil is now Tk 153 a litre that has surpassed all records of the last decade. The highest price of edible oil in a decade was in 2012. Bottled edible oil was sold at Tk 135 per litre that year.

On May 28, the price of 1 liter of bottled edible oil increased from Tk 149 to Tk 153. Then on June 30, the prices of soybean, palm and other edible oils were reduced considering the holy Eid-ul-Azha, corona pandemic and consumer affordability.

At that time, the price of edible oil was reduced by Tk 4 to Tk 149 per liter by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association, an organization of edible oil refiners and marketers. But this decision did not last long.

On Sunday, the discount of Tk 4 per liter was withdrawn. Now consumers have to buy a liter bottle at the previous price of Tk 153. The decision was announced after a meeting of businessmen at the Commerce Ministry.

According to the decision, from Monday a 5 liter bottle of edible oil was sold at Tk 728 and a liter of open edible oil was sold at Tk 129. The price of palm super oil was sold at Tk 116 per liter across the country.

However, traders are blaming the international market for the rise in edible oil prices. The producer countries are increasing edible oil price including in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. They proposed raising prices last month.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found open edible oil selling at Tk 129 to Tk 130 per litre, palm oil at Tk 116 to Tk 120 and palm 'super' at Tk 118 to Tk 122 per litre. The price was more by Tk 4 per litre than last week's.

A one-litre bottled soybean was sold at Tk Tk 153 and a five-litre bottle at Tk 650 to Tk 728 to Tk 730.

According to TCB, prices of soybean, palm oil and palm 'super' have increased by 7.25 percent, 9.6 percent and 7.19 percent respectively.

In one year, open soybean prices rose by 51.89 percent, palm oil by 63.64 percent, palm 'super' by 61.06 percent, one-litre bottled soybean oil by Tk 38.10 per litre and five-litre bottled soybean oil by 39.18 percent.

Moulvibazar is the largest edible oil market in the capital. Soybean was sold at Tk 4,820 per maund (40 kg), palm oil at Tk 4,480 and palm 'super' at Tk 4,580 per maund on Monday, which was more than Tk 100 to Tk 200 per maund in 15 days' interval.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, a wholesale edible oil trader in the market, told the Daily Observer that the price of edible oil in the world market came down a lot a few days ago. But the prices of edible oils are increasing again.

He said India had imported large quantities of palm oil by lowering import duties. In addition, due to the labour crisis caused by the coronavirus, palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia in last June-July season did not meet expectations.

The season will start in Brazil and Argentina in February. Another hope is that last year, China bought far more palm oil from the world market than it needed. But this year they are not buying that way. So the price may not rise further.

In October last year, the price of a 5 liter bottle of edible oil was Tk 505.

According to the new announcement on Sunday, a five-liter bottle will be sold at Tk 728, that means in a year, the price per bottle has increased by Tk 223.

On March 15 this year, the maximum retail price of a liter of bottled soybean oil was set at Tk 139 and five-liter bottled was Tk 660 in October.



