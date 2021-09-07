Video
Cabinet approves Public Debt Act 2021

‘Saving certificates buying on false statement is a punishable offence’

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Correspondent

Cabinet gave final approval to the draft 'Public Debt Act 2021' with a penalty provisions for purchasing national saving certificates on false declarations.
As per the new act, if a person purchases government's savings certificates giving false declarations or withholding information, he or she will be liable to pay a maximum of Tk100 thousands penalty or has to serve six months in prison.
The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (September 8th) from Ganobhaban while ministers and state ministers joined the meeting via video conference from the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing said the approval      has made false declaration difficult. He said that under the draft law, a person who would lie for the purpose of buying national saving certificates can be punished or imprisoned. He or she will be liable to pay a penalty of Taka one lac or serve six month imprisonment.
The false declaration mean correct verification of the source of money for buying national saving certificates; if it were shown in income tax returns and such other information.  According to the new law, Bangladesh Bank will act as the regulatory authority with the power of oversight.
Khandaker Anwarul said, "Our Public Debt Act dates back to 1944. Necessary amendments have been made at different times." The loan system and the deposit system have also changed in real life, so new laws have to be enacted. After detailed discussion, the draft has been given final approval.
He said there are 40 sections in the draft law, the main purpose of which is to finance government     deficit in the budget or for any other purpose or any interest or profit taken by the government in domestic or foreign currency or interest or profit free loan collection or others.
'There will be a guarantee from the government against the loan that it will pay back as and when the buyer of certicates demands.  The cabinet secretary said the public debt office would fix who would do what. Provisions relating to Sharia-based government security management have been proposed. Bangladesh Bank launched a  Shukuk bond which received a good response and the new law will also regulate it. .


