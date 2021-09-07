Vaccinating people over 12 yrs needs WHO nod: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said they were waiting for the World Health Organization's (WHO) approval to vaccinate people over the age of 12.

The Health Minister told reporters while he was leaving the meeting room of the cabinet division after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Zahid Maleque said, "We are waiting for WHO approval to vaccinate people over the age of 12. It has not been approved in any country. The approval of the technical committee is also required in this regard."

Vaccination activities will accelerate from this month as two and a half crore vaccines will come in this month. Of this, two crore will come from Sinopharm, the rest from Pfizer, he added.

The Health Minister further said Covid-19 dedicated hospital had 17,000 beds. Now there are 12,000 to 14,000 beds vacant across the country.

In Dhaka, 75 percent beds are vacant. These have been emptied due to reduced corona infection. These will be given to ordinary patients along with cancer patients.

