

IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Manging Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the programme. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Dhaka North Zone organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in banking operations recently. Profesor Md. Kamal Uddin Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Manging Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the programme. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.