Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat, Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad pose for a photograph at its half yearly Managers' Conference - 2021held virtually on Monday. All Divisional Heads and Branch Managers' of the Bank attended the conference. The Main purpose of the meeting was to review the current business position of the branches to analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of human resources.    photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) Acting Managing Director Arif      Quadri handing over a cheque of an amount of Taka 50,00,000/- (In Words: Taka Fifty Lac only) to TMSS Executive Director Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum to run activities under special corporate social responsibilities at UCB Corporate Head Office recently. Senior officials of both the organisations were present.     photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft