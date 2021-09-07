BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat, Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad pose for a photograph at its half yearly Managers' Conference - 2021held virtually on Monday. All Divisional Heads and Branch Managers' of the Bank attended the conference. The Main purpose of the meeting was to review the current business position of the branches to analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of human resources. photo: BankUnited Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) Acting Managing Director Arif Quadri handing over a cheque of an amount of Taka 50,00,000/- (In Words: Taka Fifty Lac only) to TMSS Executive Director Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum to run activities under special corporate social responsibilities at UCB Corporate Head Office recently. Senior officials of both the organisations were present. photo: Bank