

Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system

Dutch-Bangla Bank Signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for collection of govt. revenue/taxes through Automated Challan System (ACS) on Monday, says a press release.Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budget, Bangladesh Bank and Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the Chief Guest in the programme.Under this agreement Revenue/Taxes can easily be paid through Automated Challan System (ACS) from any branches of Dutch-Bangla Bank. These services are also available through Bank's Nexus Gateway.