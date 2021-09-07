Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Sept 6: The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.1% higher to 92.23, after dipping to 91.941 for the first time since Aug. 4 on Friday, when a closely watched U.S. labour report showed the world's largest economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August.
But the weak jobs report did not spark a new wave of dollar selling on Monday as the greenback spent the Asian session pushing higher against its rivals, prompting some major currencies including the euro and the Australian dollar to move back to pre-Friday jobs report levels.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firming to more than one-week highs also boosted the dollar. U.S. markets are shut for a holiday, contributing to lower volumes.
While analysts remain bearish on the outlook for the greenback with Citibank strategists expecting it to weaken in the coming months as the Fed postpones tapering plans to November, hedge funds have quietly ramped up bullish bets.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft