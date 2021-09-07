Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Sept 6: European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 474.5, holding two points below its all-time high after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week boosted hopes of a delayed start to tapering by the Federal Reserve.
After Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Friday, its European peer rose 1.2% to a fresh two-decade high, with shares in chip equipment maker ASML and Dutch tech investor Prosus providing the biggest boost.
While a U.S. holiday is expected to result in thin market volumes on Monday, Asian shares hit six-week highs on talk of more stimulus in Japan and China to counter the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Investors will focus on the European Central Bank meeting later this week amid calls from some of its hawkish policymakers to start paring back its bond purchases as inflation surges and the euro zone economy remains resilient despite rising virus cases.
Last week, BofA Securities upgraded its euro area growth and inflation forecasts, predicting the bloc's economy to expand 4.8% this year, up from a previous 4.2%.
"Our base case scenario is that the ECB will announce a moderation of asset purchases in Q4 amid a solid economic growth backdrop, easier financing conditions, higher inflation forecasts and lower net issuance of government bonds," Unicredit analysts said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft