Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:04 PM
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Syed Sajedul Karim



Southeast Bank Limited recently organized its 636th board meeting. The Board     of Directors re-elected Syed Sajedul Karim - an Independent Director as Chairman of Audit Committee, says a press release.
He is also a member of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors. Syed Sajedul Karim, a former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh did his Honours and Masters from the University of Dhaka and  diplomas on Petroleum Accounting from North Texas and Southern Methodist Universities in Dallas, USA.
As an officer of the BCS (Audit & Accounts) cadre, Karim served the  Government in different capacities both at home and abroad. During his long service career, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Petrobangla. He also worked as an External Auditor of UNDP Headquarters in New York and UN agencies based in Ethiopia and Cameroon.
He was an Audit Adviser to the Government of Seychelles for over two years. He once led a team to overview the operations of UK based branches of nationalized Banks of Bangladesh.
After retirement from government service, Karim served over 10 years as a Senior National Consultant in a number of administrative and financial reform projects funded by bilateral and multilateral development partners of Bangladesh.


