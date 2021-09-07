Vivo phones popular in BD, 5th largest mobile market in APAC

Catering to more than 161 million people, the mobile industry in Bangladesh has rapidly ramped up over the last decade to become the fifth largest mobile market in Asia Pacific (APAC), according to the GSMA Bangladesh Report*.

More youngsters of Bangladesh have joined the digital race to reap the benefits of mobile technologies in terms of smarter experience, accelerated performance, and advanced camera features.

The vivo Y series smartphones have become particularly popular among consumers. The brand stated that the number of Y series buyers have also massively increased in recent years due to its desirable/affordable price ranges and promising all-round experience.

Unique range of Y Series smartphones are vivo Y1s, vivo Y12s, vivo Y20 (2021), Y20G, Y51 and Y53s. vivo's Y Series introduced premium features and innovative design with its Y Series line-up and is a perfect example of vivo's core philosophy of 'customer-centric innovation.'

vivo Y1s: It is a great first smartphone for users making the leap from a traditional feature phone. With a combination of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM and a strong 4030mAh battery, the smartphone delivers a solid, long-lasting experience. Based on Android 10, the vivo Y1s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 that allows the phone to perform smoothly.

vivo Y12s: For those who are looking for a change, they can adopt the widely-loved Y12s. It is an eye-turner with its stellar specifications at an affordable rate. The smartphone showcases fancy features such as the Face Wake and the Side Fingerprint scanner on the power button to securely unlock the smartphone.

vivo Y20 (2021): The smartphone is an undoubted choice for gamers. Topped up with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, it makes gaming a smooth and unhindered experience at any time. The smartphone also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner for instant device unlock.

Y20G: The smartphone flaunts G80 Gaming Processor along with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM to deliver sustained performance and longer gaming sessions. It offers a massive 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology.













