Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo phones popular in BD, 5th largest mobile market in APAC

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Catering to more than 161 million people, the mobile industry in Bangladesh has rapidly ramped up over the last decade to become the fifth largest mobile market in Asia Pacific (APAC), according to the GSMA Bangladesh Report*.
More youngsters of Bangladesh have joined the digital race to reap the benefits of mobile technologies in terms of smarter experience, accelerated performance, and advanced camera features.
The vivo Y series smartphones have become particularly popular among consumers. The brand stated that the number of Y series buyers have also massively increased in recent years due to its desirable/affordable price ranges and promising all-round experience.
Unique range of Y Series smartphones are vivo Y1s, vivo Y12s, vivo Y20 (2021), Y20G, Y51 and Y53s. vivo's Y Series introduced premium features and innovative design with its Y Series line-up and is a perfect example of vivo's core philosophy of 'customer-centric innovation.'
vivo Y1s: It is a great first smartphone for users making the leap from a traditional feature phone. With a combination of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM and a strong 4030mAh battery, the smartphone delivers a solid, long-lasting experience. Based on Android 10, the vivo Y1s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 that allows the phone to perform smoothly.
vivo Y12s: For those who are looking for a change, they can adopt the widely-loved Y12s. It is an eye-turner with its stellar specifications at an affordable rate. The smartphone showcases fancy features such as the Face Wake and the Side Fingerprint scanner on the power button to securely unlock the smartphone.
vivo Y20 (2021): The smartphone is an undoubted choice for gamers. Topped up with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, it makes gaming a smooth and unhindered experience at any time. The smartphone also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner for instant device unlock.
Y20G: The smartphone flaunts G80 Gaming Processor along with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM to deliver sustained performance and longer gaming sessions. It offers a massive 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft