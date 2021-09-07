GP partners win 28 awards at the 10th Commward

The communication partners of Grameenphone (GP) have won a total of 28 Awards at the 10th edition of "Commward," the flagship initiative by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) that aims to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding marketing campaigns run by brands in Bangladesh.

The ceremony was held virtually this year in association with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and The Daily Star, says a press release.

GP's media agency, Asiatic Mindshare Ltd., won 13 awards, including one Gold, 6 Silvers, and 6 Bronzes, in their respective categories. The telco's creative agency Grey Advertising obtained Gold for two of their campaigns along with 2 Silvers and 5 Bronzes in other categories. Their digital agency, Magnito Digital Ltd., won one Gold award, along with 3 Silvers and 1 Bronzes in other categories.

Additionally, the production house Half Stop Down won Bronze in the film category. In total, the telecom operator has added 4 Gold, 11 Silver & 13 Bronze Awards to their name in 14 out of 26 different categories.

"Grameenphone is a brand that has been built by the trust of the customers and we have always been focused on what matters most to our customers. I am delighted to see that this has been reflected and recognized again in this award. I must acknowledge our partners for their extraordinary efforts to make it possible," said GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib, regarding the winning award.

The 10th Commward was different from the preceding ones, as the nominations phase continued from May 1, 2019, till May 31, 2021, running its course through the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the restrictions posed by the pandemic, this year, there were 1100+ nominations under 26 categories, and each of the category-winners was ranked in the ascending order of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix.

The award ceremony was preceded by the 10th Communication Summit under the theme "Metamorphosis of Creativity." Over 500 industry professionals, including local and international marketing experts, attended the event.

"Commward is a critical initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum to shape the brand-building ecosystem. .. We believe this years' winners will provide inspiration to the industry to evolve for the next phase of journey for Bangladeshi brands." - Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum.

GP expressed its gratitude to its communication partners - Asiatic Mindshare Ltd, Grey Advertising, and Magnito Digital Ltd - as well as to BBF for making this grand success possible. It also extended warm felicitations to all the other winners of the 10th Commward for their display of excellence.













