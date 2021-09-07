Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shwapno wins Asia Marketing Excellence Award

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Business Desk

Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) President Ashraf Bin Taj, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) CEO Sajid Mahbub hand over the Asia Marketing Excellence Award to Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir at Shwapno's head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday.

Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) President Ashraf Bin Taj, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) CEO Sajid Mahbub hand over the Asia Marketing Excellence Award to Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir at Shwapno's head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday.

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain store in Bangladesh, has won "The Asia Marketing Excellence Award," also known as Asia's Marketing Company of the Year 2020.
The members of the jury board of AMF (Asia Marketing Federation) selected "Shwapno" as the winner last November.
The award ceremony was scheduled to be held in Singapore, however, the programme was cancelled due to the Covid-pandemic. Later, the award was shipped to Marketing Society of Bangladesh's (MSB) office, said a press release of Shwapno.
MSB President Ashraf Bin Taj said Shwapno won the award after contesting with organisations from strong 17 nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The representatives of AMF, Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) President Ashraf Bin Taj, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) CEO Sajid Mahbub handed over the award to Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir at Shwapno's head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Monday.
Shwapno's Business Director Sohel Tanvir Khan, Operation Director Abu Naser, Head of Marketing Mahadi Faisal, Head of Human Resource Shah Md Rijvi Rony and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Shwapno's Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Thanks to Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) and Bangladesh Brand Forum for giving us nomination of The Asian Marketing Excellence Award.
"Our responsibilities have increased after getting the award. AMF have honored us for the unconditional love and expectation of buyers, overall support of our partners, relentless effort of Shwapno employees deployed in different parts of the country, and fundamentals of business philosophy as a humane brand. My heartiest gratitude towards the jury board for awarding us this prestigious title," he said.
Shwapno retained the Best Brand Award status in the superstore category Bangladesh Brand Forum for Five consecutive years in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Shwapno was awarded the one of top 10 most loved brands of the country award in 2019 and 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft