Shwapno wins Asia Marketing Excellence Award



Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) President Ashraf Bin Taj, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) CEO Sajid Mahbub hand over the Asia Marketing Excellence Award to Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir at Shwapno's head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday.

The members of the jury board of AMF (Asia Marketing Federation) selected "Shwapno" as the winner last November.

The award ceremony was scheduled to be held in Singapore, however, the programme was cancelled due to the Covid-pandemic. Later, the award was shipped to Marketing Society of Bangladesh's (MSB) office, said a press release of Shwapno.

MSB President Ashraf Bin Taj said Shwapno won the award after contesting with organisations from strong 17 nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The representatives of AMF, Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) President Ashraf Bin Taj, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) CEO Sajid Mahbub handed over the award to Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir at Shwapno's head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Monday.

Shwapno's Business Director Sohel Tanvir Khan, Operation Director Abu Naser, Head of Marketing Mahadi Faisal, Head of Human Resource Shah Md Rijvi Rony and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Shwapno's Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Thanks to Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB) and Bangladesh Brand Forum for giving us nomination of The Asian Marketing Excellence Award.

"Our responsibilities have increased after getting the award. AMF have honored us for the unconditional love and expectation of buyers, overall support of our partners, relentless effort of Shwapno employees deployed in different parts of the country, and fundamentals of business philosophy as a humane brand. My heartiest gratitude towards the jury board for awarding us this prestigious title," he said.

Shwapno retained the Best Brand Award status in the superstore category Bangladesh Brand Forum for Five consecutive years in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Shwapno was awarded the one of top 10 most loved brands of the country award in 2019 and 2020.





