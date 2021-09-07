Mahbub ur Rahman elected chairman of BBG

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, has been elected Chairman of the British Business Group (BBG).

The appointment follows the election of a new BBG Board who will guide the Group for the next three years.

Rahman said he is honoured to have been elected Chairman of the BBG.

"I believe it is important that British businesses operating in Bangladesh are well represented in relevant strategic forums in the country. The BBG Board will continue its constructive engagement with stakeholders in Government and the wider business community in the private sector to promote members' interests and be a partner in the progress and development of Bangladesh".

Rahman was appointed as the CEO of HSBC Bangladesh in April 2020.

He joined HSBC in 2002 and was previously Deputy CEO as well as Head of Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh. Prior to this, he led HSBC's Commercial Banking business in Malaysia.

An MBA from the Kellogg-HKUST joint programme, he takes a keen interest in the transformation of international trade and supply chains.

He also serves as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Standing Committee on Banking Techniques and Practices.

HSBC are one of the many UK firms operating in Bangladesh. The new Board members of the BBG represent companies in the financial, retail, garment and consultancy sectors who are conducting business successfully in the Bangladesh market.

The British Business Group (BBG) was formed in 2005, originally it operated under the umbrella of the British High Commission (BHC). -UNB



