Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mahbub ur Rahman elected chairman of BBG

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, has been elected  Chairman of the British Business Group (BBG).
The appointment follows the election of a new BBG Board who will guide the Group for the next three years.
Rahman said he is honoured to have been elected Chairman of the BBG.
"I believe it is important that British businesses operating in Bangladesh are well represented in relevant strategic forums in the country. The BBG Board will continue its constructive engagement with stakeholders in Government and the wider business community in the private sector to promote members' interests and be a partner in the progress and development of Bangladesh".
Rahman was appointed as the CEO of HSBC Bangladesh in April 2020.
He joined HSBC in 2002 and was previously Deputy CEO as well as Head of Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh. Prior to this, he led HSBC's Commercial Banking business in Malaysia.
An MBA from the Kellogg-HKUST joint programme, he takes a keen interest in the transformation of international trade and supply chains.
He also serves as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Standing Committee on Banking Techniques and Practices.
HSBC are one of the many UK firms operating in Bangladesh. The new Board members of the BBG represent companies in the financial, retail, garment and consultancy sectors who are conducting business successfully in the Bangladesh market.      
The British Business Group (BBG) was formed in 2005, originally it operated under the umbrella of the British High Commission (BHC).      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North holds Shariah compliance webinar
BANKING EVENTS
Dutch-Bangla Bank, BB inks deal on automated challan system
Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb
Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, firms urge UK
Southeast Bank re-elects Sajedul Karim as AC Chairman


Latest News
German firms accused of Uyghur forced labour
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: Bitcoin legal tender
Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
ECNEC approves Tk 4,300cr project to groom youth-folk as workforce
Man held with adultarated child food in Narayanganj
Unidentified body of young man recovered in Dhaka
Dhaka seeks support to address challenges of climate change
5 die at RMCH COVID unit
Quinquagenarian man sent to jail over rape attempt
A book on Ouderland: a Bir Pratik from other land
Most Read News
Schoolgirl electrocuted at Pirganj
China-India-Russia: The stumbling block of Rohingya repatriation
Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
Bangladeshi students studying in China form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club
Padma still swelling
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Mariners seek PM’s intervention to save their jobs
Global Covid cases near 221 million
Hurricane Ida's death count rises, 600,000 still lack power
Soldiers carry the Danish flag (Dannebrog) past the sculpture The Cimbrer Bull
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft