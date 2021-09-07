Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021
Stocks rise for 5th running day with new sales record

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive session on Monday with all indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) hit new records as encouraged investors continued on their buying spree.
DSEX, the prime index on the DSE advanced 22.67 points or 0.32 per cent to 7,075 - the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on January 27, 2013.
Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) - also advanced to their new highs of 2,546 and 1,536, after gaining 12.64 points and 7.38 points respectively, at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose at Tk 29.01 billion, up by 1.15 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 28.68 billion.
The market capitalisation on the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5.718 trillion, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5.692 trillion.
However, losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 368 issues traded, 184 closed lower, 154 higher and 30 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 2.56 billion changing hands, followed by Saif Powertec (Tk 942 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 687 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 632 million) and Doreen Power (Tk 629 million).
ADN Telecom was the top gainer for the second straight sessions, posting a 9.93 per cent rise while Dominage Steel Building was the worst loser, losing 5.69 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose by 99 points to to a historical high at 20,662 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 61 points to record high at 12,385, at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 162 declined, 123 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 28.97 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 876 million.


