Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:01 PM
Home Business

Each fringe account holders to get up to Tk 5 lakh loan

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday formed a refinancing scheme worth Tk 500 crore for people who have opened bank accounts with just Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 deposits.
Under the scheme, such accountholders would get loans up to Tk 5 lakh against personal guarantee without any collateral at the highest 7 per cent interest, said a BB circular issued by financial inclusion department.
The repayment tenure of the loans would be three years, including six months grace period. Along with the existing accountholders, new accountholders under the criteria would also be considered eligible for getting loans.
From the refinancing scheme, the central bank would give fund to the participating banks at a rate of 1 per cent interest. Small and micro entrepreneurs and occupational people in village, vicinities and neighbourhoods would be considered eligible for the loans.
Marginal and landless farmer, small businesses, occupational people, the people in char and haor areas who have suffered natural or manmade catastrophe would be considered for loans from the fund on a priority basis.
Income generating initiatives of people and women of special needs will also be considered eligible for loans from the scheme. Banks are also allowed to issue loans to school banking accountholders, including the dropouts for vocational, technical and technological training upon their parent's guarantee.
Those who exceeded 18 years of age would be eligible for loans for pursuing income generating activities. The school banking accountholders would get loans from the banks under the scheme for purchasing education materials to pursue higher education upon their parent's guarantee.
Against the loans amounting to Tk 3 lakh or above, banks would be able to take the facility of BB's credit guarantee scheme by paying guarantee fee on its own. Banks are allowed to disburse the loans from the scheme through agent banking, sub-branches, branches and mobile financial services.
Earlier on January 17, 2010, BB asked the state-owned banks to open bank accounts for farmers with a nominal deposit of Tk 10. Later, different categories of people were included in the programme.
In 2014, BB created a refinancing scheme with a revolving fund of Tk 200 crore to facilitate growth of rural economic activities of the low income people. As of March 2021, 56,288 no-frill bank accounts which were opened with Tk 10 as deposit have received Tk 217.53 crore as loans.
As of March 2021, the number of different no-frill bank accounts, which were opened with initial deposit of Tk 10 or Tk 50 and Tk 100, reached 2,35,12,386 and the cumulative deposits in these accounts amounted to Tk 2,381.45 crore.


