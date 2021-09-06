Video
Monday, 6 September, 2021
HC condemns BTRC inaction to stop online character assassination

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday criticized Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for its failure take action to check the spread of media reports, videos and pictures assassinating characters of individuals in online platforms.
Reprehending the role of BTRC, the HC said, "What is the BTRC doing? It seems that BTRC enjoyed seeing such videos and photos. Why do all such videos go viral? Will directions be continuously given to the BTRC to stop such viral videos?"
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah made these remarks while hearing on a writ petition that sought its directive to stop character assassination of individuals through online platforms.
"BTRC can instantly stop such videos from online platforms. But they don't do," the HC said.       
The court also rejected the petition considering that it was not presented
    properly as the petitioner has not served any demand of justice notice to the BTRC in this regard.
The HC asked the petitioner Advocate Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed to move a fresh writ petition before it after sending a legal notice to the BTRC.
During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Nawroz MR Chowdhury questioned the admissibility of the writ petition as the petitioner did not serve any legal notice to the BTRC.
The HC also said, "In the Al Jazzera case we had been told that the BTRC preserved all the power and they can remove any objectionable content from the online platform. So why do we have to pass further order?"
Addressing the DAG, the HC said, "The BTRC already has the power. We had already given a specific guideline. Will we still instruct them every day?"
On August 25, the Supreme Court lawyer Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed filed the writ petition as public interest litigation seeking its directives to take necessary steps to remove and stop further spread of any and all media reports, videos and pictures assassinating individuals' character from online platforms.
The writ further sought to the HC to remove images and videos of actress Pori Moni and DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain from all platforms including media reports.



