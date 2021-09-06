Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SC stays HC bail order

Journo Muzakkir Murder

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Chamber court of the Appellate Division stayed the High Court's bail order of three accused over the case of journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir murder amid political infighting in Noakhali's Companiganj.
 Justice Obaydul Hasan stayed the bail order for six weeks after a petition was filed by the state side, said Deputy Attorney General Md Bashirullah.
    On August 29, the High Court granted three-month bail to Yousuf Nabi alias Bahadur, Abdul Amin and Azizul Haque Manik, the three accused arrested in a case filed over the murder of journalist Muzakkir at Chaprashirhat in Noakhali's Companiganj.
Bench of Justice Farid Ahmed and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing separate bail pleas of the defendants.
On February 19, clashes and gunfight took place between the supporters of Bashurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and former Companiganj upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal over territorial supremacy.
Both groups used firearms in the clash and the law enforcers fired several rounds of tear gas and shotguns to control the situation.
Muzakkir, a Noakhali district correspondent of online news portal Barta Bazar and also Companiganj correspondent for The Daily Bangladesh Samachar, suffered bullet wounds and fell on the ground when he was taking pictures and filming the intra-party clash.
The critically injured journalist was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on February 20.
On February 23, Muzakkir's father Nurul Huda Master filed a case with Companiganj Police Station accusing unnamed people. Later the case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC condemns BTRC inaction to stop online character assassination
Journo Muzakkir Murder
Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war
Padma still swelling
3 killed as train hits microbus
RAB nabs killer of bus driver, 5 other suspects
IGP calls MP’s query on Boat Club not fair, logical or legal
Another die of dengue, 315 new cases in 24hrs


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft