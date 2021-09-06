Journo Muzakkir Murder

Chamber court of the Appellate Division stayed the High Court's bail order of three accused over the case of journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir murder amid political infighting in Noakhali's Companiganj.

Justice Obaydul Hasan stayed the bail order for six weeks after a petition was filed by the state side, said Deputy Attorney General Md Bashirullah.

On August 29, the High Court granted three-month bail to Yousuf Nabi alias Bahadur, Abdul Amin and Azizul Haque Manik, the three accused arrested in a case filed over the murder of journalist Muzakkir at Chaprashirhat in Noakhali's Companiganj.

Bench of Justice Farid Ahmed and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing separate bail pleas of the defendants.

On February 19, clashes and gunfight took place between the supporters of Bashurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and former Companiganj upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal over territorial supremacy.

Both groups used firearms in the clash and the law enforcers fired several rounds of tear gas and shotguns to control the situation.

Muzakkir, a Noakhali district correspondent of online news portal Barta Bazar and also Companiganj correspondent for The Daily Bangladesh Samachar, suffered bullet wounds and fell on the ground when he was taking pictures and filming the intra-party clash.

The critically injured journalist was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on February 20.

On February 23, Muzakkir's father Nurul Huda Master filed a case with Companiganj Police Station accusing unnamed people. Later the case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation. -UNB









