Padma still swelling

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

A flood-affected area at Sariakandi upazila in Bogura. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Country's all major rivers including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the rivers of the North-Eastern part are now in falling trend and it is likely to continue for the next 48 hours.
But, water level of the Ganges-Padma rivers are still swelling and the trend may continue for the next 24 hours.
In this situation, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast that flood situation at low lying places of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogra, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna and Manikganj districts may improve in the next 24 hours while it may remain steady in low lying areas of Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts out of 13 affected districts.
Thirteen flood affected districts of the country are Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bagura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Pabna, Manikganj, Gazipur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur.
According to the FFWC, eight rivers - Dharla, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Turag, Kaliganga, Padma, Atrai and Dhaleswari -are still flowing above their
    respective danger levels at 19 points.
Our correspondents on Sunday reported that the flood situation is improving in Jamalpur while despite recession of water levels in the rivers flowing through the Sirajganj, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Bogura, flood situation remained steady in the districts.
In Jamalpur, overall flood situation in the improved a bit as water level in the Jamuna dropped significantly.
Bangladesh Water Development Board officials said over the last two days, water level in the Jamuna dropped 32cm and was flowing 31cm above the danger level at Bahadurabad ghat point.
Flood water entered 169 villages in 39 unions under its six upazilas affecting about one lakh people.
The flood damaged more than 475 houses completely and 132 houses partially. Around 17.25 kilometer earthen road and 800 meter carpeted roads were also damaged.
A total of 117 tube wells went under flood water creating sufferings of local people for drinking water.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Nayeb Ali said 192 families took shelter in 4 flood shelters in Dewanganj and Islampur Upazila. A total of 90 tonnes of rice, 1000 packets dried food and Tk 12 lakh 50 thousand were distributed among the flood victims.
In Sirajganj, flood water of the Jamuna has started receding, but still flowing above the danger mark. In last 24 hours, water level of Jamuna receded by 14cm at Hard Point in Sirajganj, 11cm at Kazipur and 9cm at Baghabari point.


